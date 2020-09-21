SI.com
Man United Predicted XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Alex Turk

Manchester United begin their 2020/21 Carabao Cup campaign with a somewhat favourable trip to Championship side Luton Town.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's dire performance in the 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Unlike United, Luton have started the season well though, winning both of their opening Championship games.

Whichever team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fields should have enough to overcome the challenge at Kenilworth Road, however.

Let's take a look at how Solskjaer could set United up at the start of, hopefully, another long cup run...

GK - Dean Henderson

A no brainer. Henderson will replace Sergio Romero as United's cup goalkeeper this season for as long as David de Gea is starting in the Premier League.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

He was only fit enough to make the bench against Palace after returning to pre-season late. Solskjaer should give him a run out to improve match sharpness.

CB - Eric Bailly

If one of the two centre-backs who started at the weekend will drop out, it'll be Victor Lindelof. Eric Bailly should have a chance to make an impression here.

CB - Harry Maguire

Maguire is ever-present in the United team and should start with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe still not ready.

LB - Brandon Williams

He didn't make the matchday squad against Palace but will most likely provide Luke Shaw with some rest ahead of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

CM - Scott McTominay

Nemanja Matic may only be ready for the bench, so expect McTominay to keep his place and make way for the experienced Serbian later in the day.

CM - Fred

This presents a good opportunity for Fred to show why he should be ahead of his midfield counterpart in Solskjaer's pecking order.

RW - Mason Greenwood

He was brought on at half-time against Palace, but should replace Daniel James again on Tuesday. This time in the starting line-up.

CAM - Donny van de Beek

We could see Van de Beek make his first competitive start for the Reds following his goalscoring debut. If so, it should be higher up the pitch.

LW - Marcus Rashford

With all due respect to Luton, Rashford needs to rediscover his form sooner rather than later and a goal or two here would go a long way in doing so.

ST - Odion Ighalo

Anthony Martial will be ready to make an impact off the bench, but Ighalo will be looking to extend his United tally as he looks set to lead the line.

