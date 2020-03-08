Stretford Paddock
Manchester City (H) Preview: Rare league double up for grabs

Alex Turk

Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the 182nd Manchester derby, and the fierce rivals' fourth meeting of the season.

When a Champions League ban looming large and the Premier League title out of reach, there is little to play for but pride for City in this one.

There's much more on the line for United though, who enter the anticipated clash aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches.

Pep Guardiola's side can stretch their lead over Leicester City in second to 10 points, whilst a victory could see the hosts enter the top four for the first time since gameweek five.

United have somewhat had the better of City this season, winning two of the three meetings, both coming at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens' 3-1 triumph at Old Trafford in January's Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg helped them on their way to lifting the trophy for a third straight season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be hungry to avenge that humiliating defeat, however, haven't done the league double over City since 2009.

Guardiola has his side in good form since their toothless 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month though, winning their last five games, including at Leicester and Real Madrid.

In a major blow for the visitors and a major boost for United, Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt due to a back injury.

However, the Reds will still be missing arguably their two best players in Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Harry Maguire is expected to return after missing Thursday's FA Cup win at Derby County, to line up in a back four or three.

Although Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James are doubts after also missing the trip to Pride Park, both were spotted arriving at the Lowry Hotel on Saturday night.

United haven't toppled City at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2015, in a memorable 4-2 win under Louis van Gaal.

Sunday would be the perfect time to change that and move one monumental step closer to Champions League qualification.

