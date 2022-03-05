Manchester City v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
In a huge clash which means so much for both teams, Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
The Red Devils will be desperate to continue their good run at the Etihad as they try and keep pace with Arsenal in the top four race.
Rivals Manchester City will be intent on winning the match to maintain the six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 8:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 22:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
