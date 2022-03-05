Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

In a huge clash which means so much for both teams, Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

The Red Devils will be desperate to continue their good run at the Etihad as they try and keep pace with Arsenal in the top four race.

Rivals Manchester City will be intent on winning the match to maintain the six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table.

Etihad Stadium

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 22:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Etihad Stadium
Match Day

Manchester City v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrewjust now
Watford
News

Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Ruben Dias
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Ruben Dias Will Miss the Manchester Derby

By Rhys James17 hours ago
imago1010070476h
News

Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani Returns to Training Ahead of Manchester City Clash

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
imago1008823048h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Target £30million Ligue 1 Star

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Defender: 'United Need to Run Their Club Like a Football Club, Rather Than a Marketing Tool'

By Rhys James21 hours ago
imago1010129936h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In La Liga Defender - A Pochettino 'Wish', Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Also Interested

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago
bayern munich
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Eyeing Up Manchester United Target To Replace Key Player

By Damon Carr21 hours ago