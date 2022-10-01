Manchester City vs Manchester United Match Preview

Manchester United will be looking to continue their winning run in the Premier League. The Red Devils make the short journey across the City to face Manchester City.

Derby day is a much anticipated part of every season. This fixture in particular has produced some memorable moments in the past.

However, both sides have made some huge additions over the summer with signings as well as a new manager for United.

Erik Ten Hag will take charge of his first Manchester Derby as he goes head to head with Pep Guardiola. Ten Hag had been tipped to be a potential long term successor to the Spaniard at City.

However even when asked recently, Ten Hag insisted that United was his destination. In the last four league games, his side have thrived under his leadership.

It will be a great battle between the 22 players on the pitch, City with the force of Erling Haaland going up against United with the likes of an in form Marcus Rashford.

United have been handed an injury boost ahead of the game with Anthony Martial and Rashford returning to training.

City got the best of United last season during a tough campaign for the Red Devils. However, tomorrow a new and hungrier United side will be thriving at the prospect of writing their names in history.

