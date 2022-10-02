Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where To Watch or Live Stream - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Manchester United will visit their neighbours Manchester City for the important Premier League derby and fierce clash.

This game just like all the others is important to continue in the race for this season's main objective, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

With Brighton & Hove Albion getting a fairly good result against Liverpool today at Anfield with a valuable draw (3-3), now is the perfect chance for Erik Ten Hag's side to take advantage of the situation and snatch the 4th position in the table.

Of course, this will only be possible if the Red Devils manage to leave the Etihad Stadium with a stunning victory, a tough task considering Pep Guardiola's outstanding squad.

Here we bring you the details about times and where you can watch or live stream the Premier League derby between the Red Devils and Citizens taking place on Sunday 2.

What time is the Match?

United Kingdom

The match kicks-off at United's home ground Old Trafford at 2 pm BST.

United States of America

Eastern time 9 am ET

Pacific time: 6 am PT

Central time: 8 am CT

India

The match kicks off at 7:30 pm IST in India.

Australia

Kick-off time in Australia is 1 am AEST on Monday.

Where to Watch - Livestream and Broadcast details

United Kingdom

The match will be broadcasted live in UK on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Ultra HD. It will be available to be livestreamed on the Sky Go app.

United States of America

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the match live on Telemundo with livestream available on the Peacock app.

India

Red Devils fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live in the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Canada

United's match against Arsenal will be shown live on FuboTV.

Australia

Supporters can watch the match live on Optus Sport.

