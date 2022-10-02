Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where To Watch or Live Stream - Premier League - Etihad Stadium
This game just like all the others is important to continue in the race for this season's main objective, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
With Brighton & Hove Albion getting a fairly good result against Liverpool today at Anfield with a valuable draw (3-3), now is the perfect chance for Erik Ten Hag's side to take advantage of the situation and snatch the 4th position in the table.
Of course, this will only be possible if the Red Devils manage to leave the Etihad Stadium with a stunning victory, a tough task considering Pep Guardiola's outstanding squad.
Here we bring you the details about times and where you can watch or live stream the Premier League derby between the Red Devils and Citizens taking place on Sunday 2.
What time is the Match?
United Kingdom
The match kicks-off at United's home ground Old Trafford at 2 pm BST.
United States of America
Eastern time 9 am ET
Pacific time: 6 am PT
Central time: 8 am CT
India
The match kicks off at 7:30 pm IST in India.
Australia
Kick-off time in Australia is 1 am AEST on Monday.
Where to Watch - Livestream and Broadcast details
United Kingdom
The match will be broadcasted live in UK on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Ultra HD. It will be available to be livestreamed on the Sky Go app.
United States of America
Fans in the USA will be able to watch the match live on Telemundo with livestream available on the Peacock app.
India
Red Devils fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live in the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Canada
United's match against Arsenal will be shown live on FuboTV.
Australia
Supporters can watch the match live on Optus Sport.
