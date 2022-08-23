Manchester United 2 - 1 Liverpool | Old Trafford Stadium | Premier League | Highlights

Manchester United made an unbelievable recovery in the Premier League by defeating their bitter rivals Liverpool (2-1).

For the game against the Merseyside the new manager Erik Ten Hag made four adjustments in the starting lineup that lost to Brentford last week, which ended up working out for the Dutchman.

The goals were made by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford one in each half these were enough to make the three points stay at home.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were solid on the defensive line which saved many dangerous goal attempts from the always difficult to hold Liverpool.

Anthony Elanga was very close to opening the score sheet at 10 minutes. A wonderful through ball from Scott McTominay recepted by Bruno Fernandes, who stretched to play in Elanga but the post denied the screamer.

Fluid football from Erik Ten Hag’s side made Anthony Elanga play the ball across the Liverpool area to find Sancho.

Despite finding himself among the defenders, Jadon Sancho remained cold blooded to trick James Milner and finish beyond Alisson to put the Red Devils ahead.

The second goal came by the ball falling to Anthony Martial who was subbed in in the second half, the number 9 put Rashford through. The England international kept his calm going into a hand-to-hand against Alisson to send the ball into the nets.

A goal from Mohamed Salah's header arrived at minute 81 making things interesting until the end of the game which resulted in the first Manchester United victory of the season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon