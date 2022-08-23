Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Player Ratings

Manchester United defeated old rivals Liverpool on Monday night in the third Premier League game of the season, coming off 2-1 winners, you can find my player ratings for the game, below.

United came out of the blocks firing on Monday night and performed to a very high standard against Liverpool.

Erik Ten Hag’s side earned their first win of the season as they showed that they are capable of performing to a good degree.

High intensity and a good tactical performance from all eleven players means that the player ratings for this game in particular will be taking a drastic increase on previous weeks.

David De Gea - 7

De Gea should have probably kept a clean sheet, no error on his part however. The Spaniard made a number of key saves during the game. United’s number one also resorted to long kicks rather than risking short passes, learning from mistakes in previous weeks.

Diogo Dalot - 8

Personally, this was one of, if not Dalot’s best performance in a United shirt. The right back produced a stunning display of passion and ability to keep Luis Diaz quiet. Three tackles and interceptions made by the Portuguese international on the night.

Lisandro Martinez - 8

Martinez proved his price tag on Monday night. A great performance from the Argentine to silence his early critics, putting his body on the line as well as making a more than crucial goal line block.

Raphael Varane - 9

Similar to what was said about Dalot, arguably his best display in a United shirt. A commander, leader and rock at the back, Varane looked back to his best on Monday night.

Tyrell Malacia - 9

Malacia’s first start for United, having to play against one of the world’s best in Mo Salah, the Dutchman smashed it. A fantastic performance against Liverpool by the young full back, keeping Salah quiet for the majority of the 90 minutes, a great full debut for the 23 year old.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Scott McTominay - 7

A much improved performance for the Scotsman. Despite the odd loss of possession, McTominay registered three tackles, two interceptions and seven recoveries in his time on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Eriksen played alongside McTominay, allowing the Scotsman to roam that little bit extra. Eriksen completed 68% of his passes and had a solid game, playing 86 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Fernandes was given the armband for the game and produced 90 minutes of passionate and high intensity football. Two chances created for his teammates as well as a constant press off the ball.

Anthony Elanga - 8

Elanga was handed a surprise start but caused a number of problems for Liverpool. Quick and agile on the ball as well as providing the assist for Sancho’s goal.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Jadon Sancho - 9

Sancho showed his big game ability against Liverpool. Scoring a very well composed goal, stopping and sending Liverpools James Milner and Allison the wrong way before slotting home. The Englishman needs to show his consistency from now on.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Rashford scored his first goal since January on Monday. A number of chances for the Englishman saw him score in the second half, on another day Rashford could have had two or three against Liverpool.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial - 8

Fred - 6

Donny Van De Beek - 6

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5