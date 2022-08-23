Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Player Ratings
Manchester United defeated old rivals Liverpool on Monday night in the third Premier League game of the season, coming off 2-1 winners, you can find my player ratings for the game, below.
United came out of the blocks firing on Monday night and performed to a very high standard against Liverpool.
Erik Ten Hag’s side earned their first win of the season as they showed that they are capable of performing to a good degree.
High intensity and a good tactical performance from all eleven players means that the player ratings for this game in particular will be taking a drastic increase on previous weeks.
You can find them below
David De Gea - 7
De Gea should have probably kept a clean sheet, no error on his part however. The Spaniard made a number of key saves during the game. United’s number one also resorted to long kicks rather than risking short passes, learning from mistakes in previous weeks.
Diogo Dalot - 8
Personally, this was one of, if not Dalot’s best performance in a United shirt. The right back produced a stunning display of passion and ability to keep Luis Diaz quiet. Three tackles and interceptions made by the Portuguese international on the night.
Lisandro Martinez - 8
Martinez proved his price tag on Monday night. A great performance from the Argentine to silence his early critics, putting his body on the line as well as making a more than crucial goal line block.
Raphael Varane - 9
Similar to what was said about Dalot, arguably his best display in a United shirt. A commander, leader and rock at the back, Varane looked back to his best on Monday night.
Tyrell Malacia - 9
Malacia’s first start for United, having to play against one of the world’s best in Mo Salah, the Dutchman smashed it. A fantastic performance against Liverpool by the young full back, keeping Salah quiet for the majority of the 90 minutes, a great full debut for the 23 year old.
Scott McTominay - 7
A much improved performance for the Scotsman. Despite the odd loss of possession, McTominay registered three tackles, two interceptions and seven recoveries in his time on the pitch.
Christian Eriksen - 7
Eriksen played alongside McTominay, allowing the Scotsman to roam that little bit extra. Eriksen completed 68% of his passes and had a solid game, playing 86 minutes.
Bruno Fernandes - 8
Fernandes was given the armband for the game and produced 90 minutes of passionate and high intensity football. Two chances created for his teammates as well as a constant press off the ball.
Anthony Elanga - 8
Elanga was handed a surprise start but caused a number of problems for Liverpool. Quick and agile on the ball as well as providing the assist for Sancho’s goal.
Jadon Sancho - 9
Sancho showed his big game ability against Liverpool. Scoring a very well composed goal, stopping and sending Liverpools James Milner and Allison the wrong way before slotting home. The Englishman needs to show his consistency from now on.
Marcus Rashford - 9
Rashford scored his first goal since January on Monday. A number of chances for the Englishman saw him score in the second half, on another day Rashford could have had two or three against Liverpool.
Substitutes
Anthony Martial - 8
Fred - 6
Donny Van De Beek - 6
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6
Cristiano Ronaldo - 5