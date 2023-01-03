Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth -Three Things We Learned

Erik Ten Hag’s philosophy is well and truly coming to life at Manchester United. The Dutchman has well and truly enforced his football onto a squad that has looked off the pace previously.

We keep learning new things about the United squad of the early stages of the Ten Hag era. From bringing in his enforcements to allowing existing players to thrive once again under his management.

Here are three things we learned from United’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Casemiro Does It All

Casemiro once again proved his ability and why he is known as a world class player. The midfielder scored the opening goal, his second for United, showing he can do it in both boxes.

The Brazilian then provided his incredible work ethic once more, controlling the midfield from front to back. Any questions about Casemiro have been squashed, he’s proving why he is the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Marcus Rashford Is Inevitable

Marcus Rashford is a truly changed player under Erik Ten Hag. His resurgence has been nothing short of incredible, another goal for the Englishman brings him to 7 for the season.

A goal now in the last four games, with six consecutively at Old Trafford. Rashford is turning his United fortune around as he awaits a new long term deal at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Luke Shaw Back To His Best

Luke Shaw has been sensational at centre back in recent games for United. He didn’t look out of place at all and now, when returning to left back, he was perfect.

A goal, created all by himself from inside his own half to providing an incredible pre assist for Rashford’s goal. Shaw was looking back at his very best tonight.

