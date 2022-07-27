Skip to main content

Manchester United 4-1 Wrexham AFC Match Report | Christian Eriksen Nets Free Kick Goal On Unofficial Debut

Manchester United faced off against non league side Wrexham AFC in a behind closed doors friendly on Wednesday and came out 4-1 winners. 

United players returned to Carrington, the clubs training ground on Tuesday ahead of a weeks worth of preparation ahead of the final two pre season games before the Premier League season.

United put on a late behind closed doors friendly game on Wednesday where they gave players who hadn’t had minutes to impress the new boss, some game time before this weekend. 

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez were both played in the game to get some minutes under their belts. 

Martinez

As shared by the United Stand on Twitter the XI that played against Wrexham featured a number of players from both a senior and youth level. 

The team that is said to have played was as follows;

“Kovar, - Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Martinez, Malacia - Garner, van de Beek - Pellistri, Eriksen, Amad - Martial.”

United did end up finishing the game as 4-1 victors with the goal to note coming from Eriksen who is said to have scored a direct free kick in the game. 

Then, according to United page Stretford Paddock the other goal scorers in the game were;

Alejandro Garnacho

Amad Diallo

Alex Telles 

