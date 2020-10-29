Manchester United lined up against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford under the lights and blew them away. With a final score no one predicted, the red devils smashed 5 goals past the Bundesliga leaders. It was another tactical clinic put on by Ole Gunnar Solskjær and topped off with some lethal finishing.

The Marcus Rashford Show

Marcus Rashford has been doing an amazing job off the pitch for quite some time now, taking it further in the past couple of weeks. But by no means has he lost focus on the pitch. After grabbing the late winner last week against PSG, Rashford came on as a substitute to grab a 16-minute hattrick against the team that currently sits atop the Bundesliga table. With three goals in 4 shots, Rashford put on a clinical masterclass at the Theatre of dreams last night.

Squad depth is key

Solskjær has been under a lot of scrutinies over the lack of game time for Donny Van de Beek. Most of that seems to be unjustified as these stories are coming out less than 2 months into the new season. But Wednesday night's lineup was the biggest indictment of why United needed a deeper squad this season. Despite having a strong starting lineup, Ole was able to bring on Rashford, Bruno, Cavani as 3 of the 5 substitutes. That is a ridiculously talented bench, that United just could not line up in previous seasons.

Fred is becoming undroppable

In what was supposed to be a difficult run of fixtures for United, Fred has turned out to be a key figure in their successful run of results. He has put in great performances every game and made himself undroppable from this team. Usually lining up alongside Scott Mctominay, there were some doubts about how he would fare along with a much less mobile Matic. Giving all the credit to Fred, he put in a man of the match game under the floodlights. The fact that he is already showing improvement from last season, is a very encouraging sign for Solskjær and the fans alike.

A solid clean sheet

Quite understandably, the defense won't get a lot of attention when fireworks are going off at the other end. But despite Rashford rightfully stealing the headlines, United's defense deserves a lot of credit for keeping the clean sheet. Wan-Bissaka was a complete wall at right-back for a consecutive champions league outing. Lindelof put in another impressive shift in the back and looked comfortable with the ball. A solid showing by the defense including De Gea kept Leipzig quiet and gave the foundation for Rashford to shine.

Solskjær deserves his credit

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the most touted managers around Europe and lost 5-0 to a team managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær. But there will not be enough credit given to the Norwegian from the football or keyboard pundits alike. Time and time again, Solskjær has proven that he is tactically astute and adapts his game plan according to the opponent. Most of his success gets labeled as him being "lucky" and not enough respect is given to the United legend.

Though this is only the start of the season and United are in the lower half of the league table, this game should give a lot of confidence to the fans. Not only did Ole Gunnar Solskjær outclass a tactical genius in Nagelsmann, but his players also put on a clinical performance on the pitch. A second impressive performance in the Champions League gives United some much-needed confidence along with a comfortable lead in the 'group of death.