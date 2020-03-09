Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay scored on either side of half-time as Manchester United produced a phenomenal display to topple Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday.

Martial latched onto a clever Bruno Fernandes free-kick to volley United ahead on the half-hour mark before McTominay finished City off in stoppage time with an audacious long-range attempt.

After Old Trafford witnessed the agonising Carabao Cup defeat earlier in the year, the atmosphere was subdued yet hopeful ahead of the 182nd derby.

Chelsea's 4-0 win against Everton meant a win was all the more crucial for the Reds to maintain the pressure on for a top-four spot.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides and daunting memories were starting to creep back into memory; City, as expected, dominated possession from the get-go but United had the first of the chances.

Dan James registered the hosts' first effort on target, but straight at Ederson before Martial ignored his options and fired a tame strike into the Brazilian's gloves from a good position.

The Frenchman made amends soon after though, meeting Fernandes' smart lobbed free-kick with a first-time volley which crept under Ederson at the near post.

It should've arguably been saved but it was a monumental moment nonetheless and gave United heaps of momentum heading into half-time.

Fernandes had a great chance to double the scoring minutes after Martial's opener, but couldn't direct his header on target after a terrific Brandon Williams cross from the left.

In a hectic finale to the first period, Fred was questionably booked for simulation after going ground following a clumsy Nicolas Otamendi inside the area.

Replays made it clear as day it should've been a penalty, which saw the Reds enter half-time frustrated and with one of the key cogs in the team on thin ice for no fault of his own.

City came out firing in the second half and thought they had equalised early on, only for Sergio Aguero's calm finish past David de Gea to be denied by the offside flag.

De Gea stopped playing after the flag went up and was ultimately very fortunate, with a lengthy VAR check confirming Aguero was offside by the tightest of margins.

Ederson's dodgy performance continued shortly afterwards, horrifically messing up his touch from a back pass but just recovering in time before Martial could prod home.

United's Spanish stopper was called into action again just before the hour mark, tipping Phil Foden's sweet strike over the crossbar.

Ederson then had to prevent United doubling their lead after James broke free down the right and got a shot away, much to the frustration of Fernandes, who was in plenty of space in a central position.

As the game trailed on, doubts would start entering the fray, including flashbacks of the Reds failing to take their chances and conceding a late equaliser against Liverpool earlier in the season.

Pep Guardiola brought Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus into the fray just to make things even more difficult.

Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay replaced Brandon Williams and the goalscorer Martial with just over 10 minutes left on the clock as Solskjer looked to shut up shop.

As City continued to pile on the late pressure, slightly nulled by late substitute Odion Ighalo's fantastic ability to hold the ball up, referee Mike Dean sanctioned five minutes of added time.

But it was United who struck again in the latter stages, as Ederson topped off his disaster class with an awfully aimed throw out from the back.

His distribution evaded City shirts before McTominay reacted quickest, kept his head and finessed a pin-point effort into an empty net from 30 yards.

The young Scotsman cemented a huge three points and sent the Stretford End into absolute raptures - I've rarely experienced limbs quite like it at Old Trafford.

After full-time, you could just feel the positive energy springing from fan to fan after what seriously felt like one of the biggest wins in the club's modern history.

The triumph confirmed a first league double over City since the 2009-10 season, and it was in that season when United last beat the Citizens three times in a single campaign too.

Solksjaer has now guided United to three wins in five games against Guardiola's side and proved once again why he's leading the rebuilding job.