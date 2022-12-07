Skip to main content
Manchester United Confirmed Lineup To Face Cadiz

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United’s lineup has been confirmed for their friendly vs Cadiz.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United return to action this evening following around a month of no football. The FIFA Word Cup has of course put a pause on club football across Europe’s top divisions.

United have traveled to Spain during the break for a warm weather training camp where they will also part take in two friendlies. The first being against Cadiz tonight will allow Ten Hag to analyse his squad.

With so many senior players away at the World Cup the Dutch manager can take a look at the depth in his squad. Many young players are set to be given a chance to showcase themselves.

Iqbal

The game could see the likes of Zidane Iqbal as well as more senior faces such as Anthony Martial feature. Ten Hag has quite the squad to look at during this time.

Below you can find United’s confirmed lineup and subs for the friendly game tonight. 

Dubravka

Wan-Bissaka

Mengi

Lindelof

Williams

McTominay (c)

Iqbal

Elanga

van de Beek

Garnacho

Martial

Subs: Heaton, Bishop, Bennett,

Bernard, Fredericson, Hardley,

Jurado, Murray, Oyedele, Gore,

Hansen-Aaroen, Mainoo, Savage,

Emeran, Hugill, McNeill, Shoretire.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
