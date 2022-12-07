Manchester United Confirmed Lineup To Face Cadiz
Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United return to action this evening following around a month of no football. The FIFA Word Cup has of course put a pause on club football across Europe’s top divisions.
United have traveled to Spain during the break for a warm weather training camp where they will also part take in two friendlies. The first being against Cadiz tonight will allow Ten Hag to analyse his squad.
With so many senior players away at the World Cup the Dutch manager can take a look at the depth in his squad. Many young players are set to be given a chance to showcase themselves.
The game could see the likes of Zidane Iqbal as well as more senior faces such as Anthony Martial feature. Ten Hag has quite the squad to look at during this time.
Below you can find United’s confirmed lineup and subs for the friendly game tonight.
Dubravka
Wan-Bissaka
Mengi
Lindelof
Williams
McTominay (c)
Iqbal
Elanga
van de Beek
Garnacho
Martial
Subs: Heaton, Bishop, Bennett,
Bernard, Fredericson, Hardley,
Jurado, Murray, Oyedele, Gore,
Hansen-Aaroen, Mainoo, Savage,
Emeran, Hugill, McNeill, Shoretire.
