Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Real Betis
Manchester United returned to action just some days ago as they took on Cadiz. United lost the game 4-2 but managed to take a lot from the test with two teams featuring.
United opened the game with a team mixed with first team players, fringe players as well as players who may be headed for the exit. United lost the first half 2-1 before playing a young side in the second half, holding the same result.
There were some standout performers from a number of young players. The likes of Kobe Mainoo impressed as well as Alejandro Garnacho who once again looked sharp.
Today sees United face an even tougher test with Real Betis being the opposition. Betis are a decent side in Spain and last season won the Copa Del Rey.
It would make sense if Erik Ten Hag was to follow a similar game today as he did against Cadiz, with two sides for each half. In that case, it would be surprising to see much of a mix between the sides.
Below you can find the starting 11 picked by Ten Hag to face Betis. There has been one change to the side that lost 4-2 to Cadiz. David De Gea returns.
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams, McTominay (C), Iqbal, Van de Beek, Elanga, Martial, Garnacho.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Manchester United To Enter The Race To Sign Moises Caicedo
- Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022
- Report: Manchester United Considering Christian Pulisic Transfer From Chelsea
- Harry Maguire Has 'Good Chance' Of Leaving Manchester United At The End Of The Season
- Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon