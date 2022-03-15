Manchester United Confirmed Squad to Face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League | Bruno Fernandes Returns

Manchester United's squad has been spotted in Manchester ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

A boost for United sees Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay among the names in the squad as both midfielders return.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also among the squad, the striker scored a brilliant hattrick against Spurs in his previous league game.

Ronaldo has a fantastic record against Atletico and will be looking to add to that again in the UCL tie.

The full squad has been provided by MEN, below;

The usual squad members are included with many supporters speculating over which players will be included in the starting 11.

Ralf Rangnick will have to ensure he picks his strongest possible squad to give United their best chance of reaching the quarter finals of the UCL.

With a team such as PSG out of the competition, United will back themselves to attempt to go as far as possible in Europe's biggest competition.

