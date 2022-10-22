Skip to main content
Manchester United Confirmed Squad To Face Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United’s squad for todays game against Chelsea have already made the trip to London.

Manchester United head to the capital today to face Premier League rivals Chelsea. The game at Stamford Bridge will be a big game in the prospect of the race for the top four.

Erik Ten Hag takes his side into the game following a great midweek victory against Tottenham. The Dutchman faces Chelsea manager Graham Potter for the second time this season already.

Potter already has one over Ten Hag this season so far. The English manager led his former side Brighton to victory on the first day of the season.

Jadon Sancho

However the contest will undoubtedly be different today as two Premier League heavyweights do battle. United will be without Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman is still ruled out with injury as Ronaldo misses out through disciplinary action following his behaviour against Tottenham. Ronaldo refused to come on against Spurs and was therefore banished from first team duties.

However, Christian Eriksen could make a start today against Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag makes many if any changes from midweek.

Below you can find the confirmed travelling United squad that have made the trip to London ahead of the game.

“De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Malacia, Shaw; Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Iqbal; Antony, Sancho, Rashford, Garnacho, Pellistri.”

