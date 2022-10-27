Manchester United Confirmed Squad v Sheriff UEFA Europa League

Manchester United return to Old Trafford this evening as they look to continue their winning ways in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils host Sheriff in a late kick off this evening.

United were in training yesterday ahead of todays crucial game in the Europa League. Some team news was already confirmed prior, that included Anthony Martial’s absence and Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Ronaldo has swiftly returned to the United first team set up following his dismissal last week. The Portuguese international was removed from the first team following his refusal to play against Tottenham.

IMAGO / PA Images

Martial is still in the early stages of recovery following an injury picked up against Everton a couple of weeks ago. The Frenchman has now missed the majority of the season through injury.

However, United still have a majority of their squad fit for tonights clash with the squad in training being spotted yesterday. A number of young players, as expected, have been seen training with the team.

The report from Manchester Evening News has confirmed who was seen training yesterday. Here is the full squad;

“Bishop, Heaton, Dubravka, Vitek, De Gea; Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia; McTominay, Fernandes, Fred, Iqbal, Casemiro, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Antony, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo, Garnacho, Pellistri.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon