Early Team News: Crystal Palace (H)

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United will be without two first-team players when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford this evening.

United start their 2020/21 campaign at 5:30pm BST, as Roy Hodgson's side search for back-to-back wins at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Eagles were 2-1 victors in this fixture last season, with Patrick van Aanholt netting the first-ever stoppage-time winner against United at the famous ground.

However, the Reds are likely to look like a new team from the one that succumbed to Palace last August though, and will seriously fancy themselves to claim three points.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer provided the media with key updates on the squad's fitness ahead of kick-off:

“Phil Jones is still out. Axel is not 100% back with us yet, but he's on the grass running, which is a positive. Apart from that, we don't have any serious injuries, but, as we've said, the players are at different stages of their training programmes. Mentally, I think everyone’s ready. Physically, they’re at a different stage, some of them have played more games than others. So we’ll have to be clever and good about when to play players because we know this period now, until the first international, is a hugely important one."

Usually, losing two centre-backs would tend to be quite costly but luckily, neither Jones or Tuanzebe will be big misses for Solskjaer.

It's likely Victor Lindelof will start alongside Harry Maguire, with Eric Bailly expected to provide cover from the bench.

Although there has been mass frustration over United's transfer business, it'll be fantastic to see the Reds back in action.

