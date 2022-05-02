Skip to main content
Manchester United Fans Praise Juan Mata for Amazing Performance Against Brentford

Manchester United fans have been full of praise for Juan Mata during his amazing performance against Brentford in what is understood to be his final game at Old Trafford for United.

Mata was named in the starting 11 for United in their Premier League clash against Brentford and has provided a great performance on the pitch.

Mata who is set to depart United this summer has given United fans plenty to be impressed with in his suspected final game at Old Trafford.

mata

Mata was given the green light to start in the game against Brentford as he joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga in attack with Marcus Rashford starting from the bench.

United fans took to social media to praise Mata's performance against Brentford where he has been labelled as one of the best on the pitch for the Red Devils.

Mata produced an incredible stat in the first half against Brentford.

