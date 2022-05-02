Skip to main content
Manchester United Fans Protest Outside Old Trafford Ahead of Brentford Game Over Glazer Ownership

Manchester United supporters have once again made themselves heard outside Old Trafford ahead of kick off against Brentford with more protests against the Glazer ownership.

United supporters once again gathered and marched to Old Trafford ahead of kick off against Brentford in their final Premier League home game of the season.

Glazers Out

Supporters did the same in United's last few home games including games against Norwich and Chelsea.

United supporters have been protesting with their famous green and gold colours against current owners, the Glazer family.

United supporters gathered in their numbers ahead of kick off with the protests even delaying the arrival of the travelling Brentford fans entering the stadium.

Supporters gathered and let off flares before walking from the outside of the front of Old Trafford towards the Munich tunnel and towards the corporate entrance of Old Trafford.

United supporters groups are said to be planning regular protests from now and into the foreseeable future as they demand change at the club.

