Manchester United Fans React To Poor Fred Performance vs Newcastle United

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United fans have had their say on Freds first half performance vs Newcastle United. Here’s what they had to say.

Fred has come under major fire in the first half for a poor performance against Newcastle United. The Brazilian was given a surprise start in the Premier League game.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw in the first half of their game against Eddie Howe’s side. After a bright start to the game United fell off and allowed Newcastle to enjoy some strong spells.

Fred was given a start against Newcastle due to Christian Eriksen being unwell. It was reported that Eriksen had picked up an illness ahead of the game.

The Brazilian midfielder has been picked apart by United fans following a disappointing first half performance. You can read some of the comments from social media below.

“You'd think Fred will play well alongside Casemiro but he was our worst player in that first-half. Shows why Christian Eriksen is one of Man Utd's most important players. He makes our midfield tick.” - @UtdFaithfuls

“You will struggle to see a worse 37 minutes from Fred than today. Crowd becoming audibly exasperated with Fred and Sean Longstaff now bullying him.” - @Samuelluckhurst

I'd swap Fred for Fred the Red at HT literally can't be any worse” - @MufcWonItAll

“Iqbal or Mainoo can't be any worse than Fred. Got to be worth a go” - @markgoldbridge

Fred
Match Day

Manchester United Fans React To Poor Fred Performance vs Newcastle United

By Alex Wallace
