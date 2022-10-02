Skip to main content
Manchester United Fans Walk Out Of Etihad Stadium At Half Time

Manchester United fans have walked out of the away end at the Etihad Stadium with their side down 4-0 against Manchester City.

Manchester United supporters have walked out of the Etihad Stadium at half time. United were 4-0 down against City rivals, Manchester City at the break. 

United have been gutless and not shown fight in one of the biggest games of the season. United’s travelling supporters had decided they had seen enough. 

This is the second time this season that United have been 4-0 down at half time. The other occasion being away at Brentford in August. 

Erik Ten Hag’s men have not turned up and shown any glimpses of the progress made in their previous four Premier League wins. 

As shown above, just before the break, plenty of United’s away fans left the stadium. It’s hard to blame any of those fans for leaving at that point. 

Another incredibly poor performance from United as they’re on course for a record defeat against City. 

Three defeats to City in a row, following the poor double conceded last season. United need to work on their performances in the Derby games and fast.

City have well and truly played them off the park and embarrassingly shown up United today. 

