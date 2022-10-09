Manchester United Leaked Team News vs Everton

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton tonight in what is an unusual 7pm kick off on a Sunday.

Some team news ahead of tonight’s game has already been leaked. United have made some changes to the side that lost last Sunday away at Manchester City.

United are set to change their front three ahead of the game as well as a mandatory change in defence. Erik Ten Hag is having to deal with some injury troubles.

Raphael Varane is set to be unavailable to start the game. Harry Maguire remains out of action with his injury.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Anthony Martial has impressed in the last two games since injury. The Frenchman scored a brace off the bench against Manchester City.

The striker then also came off the bench on Thursday night in the Europa League. Martial added another goal in that game.

A report from team news leaker Teamnewsandtix on Twitter stated that Martial will start in United’s front three. He’ll start alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Casemiro also starts in midfield with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof holding their position in central defence.

