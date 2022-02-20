Skip to main content
Manchester United v Leeds United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

Manchester United travel to Elland Road on Sunday looking to extend the gap between themselves and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four. We can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the big clash.

United will be looking to repeat how they performed in the reverse fixture at the start of the season when they thrashed Leeds United 5-1. 

This will be United's third time playing Leeds, since Marcelo Biela's side returned to the Premier League. 

United come into this fixture having just beaten Brighton at Old Trafford which saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes both score.

Leeds will be looking to improve their form having not won in their last three games and more recently losing 3-0 to struggling Everton.

United were given a boost ahead of the game with defender Rapahel Varane set to be fit for the game.

Striker Edinson Cavani will miss the clash against Leeds as Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the Uruguayan had picked up another injury.

Manchester United Team

Leeds United Team

