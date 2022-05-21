Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Bryan Robson Takes Charge Of Red Devils
Manchester United's legends host Liverpool's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Red Devils will be led by former captain Bryan Robson in the first leg of 'The Legends of the North' Fixture with Kenny Dalglish managing the Liverpool legends. The return leg will be at Anfield later this year.
All proceeds from the first leg will go to Manchester United's Foundation's work with young people across Greater Manchester.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 10:00 ET
Pacific time: 07:00 PT
Central time: 09:00 CT
India
Kick-off is at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off time is 01:00 AEDT (Sunday)
Where To Watch
The match will be streamed by MUTV around the globe and coverage starts at 2:00pm BST.
