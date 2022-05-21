Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Bryan Robson Takes Charge Of Red Devils

Manchester United's legends host Liverpool's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Red Devils will be led by former captain Bryan Robson in the first leg of 'The Legends of the North' Fixture with Kenny Dalglish managing the Liverpool legends. The return leg will be at Anfield later this year.

Bryan Robson

All proceeds from the first leg will go to Manchester United's Foundation's work with young people across Greater Manchester.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  10:00 ET

Pacific time:   07:00 PT

Central time:  09:00 CT

India

Kick-off is at   19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off time is 01:00 AEDT (Sunday)

Where To Watch

The match will be streamed by MUTV around the globe and coverage starts at 2:00pm BST.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Bryan Robson Takes Charge Of Red Devils

By Neil Andrewjust now
Raphael Varane
News

Report: French National Team Manager Is Not Happy With Raphael Varane's First Season At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
dean
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Boss Eddie Howe Speaks About Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Rumours

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Manchester United Have The Strongest Bid So Far Although A Blow-Up Offer Is Needed - Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong Bad

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes
News

Report: Manchester United Stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes And Diogo Dalot Called Up By Portugal National Team

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
ten hag 4
Media

Report: Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Has Chatted With Erik Ten Hag

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Steve McManaman Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James23 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expect Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Departure This Summer

By Alan BinceMay 20, 2022