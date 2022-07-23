Skip to main content

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Described The Last Minute Draw Against Aston Villa As 'Unacceptable' | Pre-Season Friendly

Following the draw between Manchester United and Aston Villa (2-2), the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag shared his opinion about the team's performance in this match.

The Red Devils had a good start in the game with Jadon Sancho opening the score at the 25th minute to make it his third goal of the pre-season tour.

Then after a mistake from Aston Villa defender Matty Cash at the 42nd minute an own goal took place making it 2-0 for the Old Trafford side.

When the second half started it was a different story as Leon Bailey closed the gap with a goal at the 49th minute to put things 2-1.

Then when the game was about to end and in the addition minutes Calum Chambers put the equaliser at the 90th plus 3 minutes.

According to reports from Sky Sports: Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag described the drop in focus as "unacceptable" after the match, but was glad that it happened in a pre-season game and not when it really matters.

The Dutchman said in the post match press conference: "I just said in the dressing room, a drop of focus is unacceptable but to the season I'm happy because now I can tell them it cannot happen,"

"(At the start of the second half you) have to get out of the dressing room and back in your plan and your focus and back to your performance and that is what we didn't do.

"We had a lot of movement behind the defending line, scored two great goals so we were 2-0 up at half-time, and then our focus dropped.

"It can be that the guys are tired but that's not an excuse. They have to perform and it is what we didn't do in the second half.

"It was the focus. I don't want to make excuses about the pitch or weather. No matter what, we have to perform.

"Football is a sport of mistakes and we have to decrease the mistakes. That's clear, but I have seen a lot of progress in these two weeks.

"In the first half I saw really good football, really controlling and dominating the game, but we have to learn from what happened in the second half. It's not possible that you go 2-0 and then throw it away."

Author Verdict:

It is a remarkable aspect that Erik Ten Hag self criticizes when something goes wrong with the team. That is the way to go if you want to achieve great things.

