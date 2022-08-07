Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Following the embarrassing start for Manchester United in the Premier League season, Erik Ten Hag made a statement regarding the striker position during the match.

Today Manchester United played their first match of the Premier League season against the Seagulls, everyone at the Red Devils thought it could be possible to win.

However, the Old Trafford side could never represent a threat to Braham Potter's side.

IMAGO / PA Images

The away team played with their best men and managed to score two goals before the end of the first half.

On top of that, Cristiano Ronaldo spent the first half sitting on the bench watching his team being humbled.

At the minute 53, Erik Ten Hag decided to play 'CR7' in an attempt to equalize the scoresheet but there were not any real chances for the Portuguese to shine today.

According to claims from the press-conference on MUTV: Erik Ten Hag after the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion regarding the Striker position, he said.

“If he [Anthony Martial] was available [vs Brighton] – I would have played him.”

Author Verdict:

We have to admit this would have been the right choice as the number 9 did a great pre-season preparation when Ronaldo just missed it.

