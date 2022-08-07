Skip to main content

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Following the embarrassing start for Manchester United in the Premier League season, Erik Ten Hag made a statement regarding the striker position during the match. 

Today Manchester United played their first match of the Premier League season against the Seagulls, everyone at the Red Devils thought it could be possible to win.

However, the Old Trafford side could never represent a threat to Braham Potter's side.

United Brighton Old Trafford 22-23

The away team played with their best men and managed to score two goals before the end of the first half.

On top of that, Cristiano Ronaldo spent the first half sitting on the bench watching his team being humbled.

At the minute 53, Erik Ten Hag decided to play 'CR7' in an attempt to equalize the scoresheet but there were not any real chances for the Portuguese to shine today.

According to claims from the press-conference on MUTV: Erik Ten Hag after the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion regarding the Striker position, he said.

“If he [Anthony Martial] was available [vs Brighton] – I would have played him.”

Author Verdict:

We have to admit this would have been the right choice as the number 9 did a great pre-season preparation when Ronaldo just missed it.

 Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Marko Arnautovic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United's Bid For Striker Rejected By Serie A Club

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
United Brighton Old Trafford 22-23
Match Day

Match Report: Manchester United Kick Off Their New Season With A Defeat To Brighton

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

The Worst Possible Start' - Harry Maguire On Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Christian Eriksen
Match Day

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton And Hove Albion | Player Ratings

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Brighton Own Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Watch: Old Trafford Boo Manchester United Players Off After Horrid First Half Performance

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Christian Eriksen Starts

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago