Manchester United Missing Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Premier League Clash

Manchester United will be missing five players as they travel to Anfield on Tuesday for a huge Premier League clash against Liverpool.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with the 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to the media (via manutd.com) ahead of the match, manager Ralf Rangnick provided an update on Raphael Varane and also confirmed that Fred, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, and Edinson Cavani are all still out.

"Rapha didn't train with the team. He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches.

"But with regard to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games."

Rangnick also provided the latest on Bruno Fernandes who was reported to have been involved in a car accident on Monday morning.

"The accident happened on the way to Carrington. But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."

