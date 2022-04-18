Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Missing Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Premier League Clash

Manchester United will be missing five players as they travel to Anfield on Tuesday for a huge Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Luke Shaw

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with the 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to the media (via manutd.com) ahead of the match, manager Ralf Rangnick provided an update on Raphael Varane and also confirmed that Fred, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, and Edinson Cavani are all still out.

"Rapha didn't train with the team. He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches.

"But with regard to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games."

Rangnick also provided the latest on Bruno Fernandes who was reported to have been involved in a car accident on Monday morning.

"The accident happened on the way to Carrington. But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Luke Shaw
Match Day

Manchester United Missing Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew2 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Haag Eager To Bring Coach To Manchester United As He Signs From Ajax

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Report: Erik ten Hag to Become Manchester United Manager, Announcement 'Soon'

By UTR Editorial Team2 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Gives Injury Update Ahead of Liverpool Vs Manchester United

By Rhys James5 hours ago
ronaldo everton
Quotes

Jamie Carragher Makes Erik Ten Hag Point Regarding 'Problem' Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Erik Ten Hag to Take Manchester United Captaincy From Harry Maguire

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Varane
News

Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Sign a Center Back This Summer

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Paul Mitchell (directeur sportif de l AS Monaco) FOOTBALL : AS Monaco vs PSG - Ligue 1 Ubert Eats - Monaco - 20/03/2022
News

Ralf Rangnick Makes Potentially Vital Manchester United Endorsement

By Kaustubh Pandey10 hours ago