Manchester United Possible Starting Eleven To Face Brighton & Hove Albion Tomorrow Saturday

Following the win of Manchester United over Brentford (3-0) at Old Trafford earlier in the week, the team looks very positive ahead of the match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will not be in the cards of manager Ralf Rangnick for tomorrow's clash.

In the same boat are Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba. These players will miss what's left of the season.

Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils will try to bring home a victory that secures Manchester United a spot in the next season's Europa League.

Manchester United will play against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow Saturday the 7th. IMAGO / PA Images

According to twitter media The United Stand: The German manager counts with Centre-back Harry Maguire and Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who have recovered and are available at the bench.

Although, after a rare clean sheet last game, Rangnick will be using the same defensive line up as last game.

Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are going to play at their respective positions. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof will most likely be the centre-back pairing. David De Gea of course, will be the Goalkeeper.

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic had a great performance versus Brentford and will hope to be in the starting eleven.

However, Fred who recently came back from injury and Scott McTominay, seem to be the pair of midfielders Rangnick will pick for the clash against Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes will be on the midfield as well. Anthony Elanga on the right-wing. Cristiano Ronaldo as center forward, and since Marcus Rashford will no be available for the game. We could see Juan Mata starting for the second time.

