Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Manchester United Possible Starting Eleven To Face Brighton & Hove Albion Tomorrow Saturday

Manchester United Possible Starting Eleven To Face Brighton & Hove Albion Tomorrow Saturday

Who will be picked by Rangnick for the away game versus Brighton & Hove Albion?

IMAGO / Sportimage

Who will be picked by Rangnick for the away game versus Brighton & Hove Albion?

Following the win of Manchester United over Brentford (3-0) at Old Trafford earlier in the week, the team looks very positive ahead of the match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will not be in the cards of manager Ralf Rangnick for tomorrow's clash.

In the same boat are Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba. These players will miss what's left of the season.

Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils will try to bring home a victory that secures Manchester United a spot in the next season's Europa League.

Brighton

Manchester United will play against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow Saturday the 7th.

According to twitter media The United Stand: The German manager counts with Centre-back Harry Maguire and Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who have recovered and are available at the bench.

Although, after a rare clean sheet last game, Rangnick will be using the same defensive line up as last game.

Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are going to play at their respective positions. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof will most likely be the centre-back pairing. David De Gea of course, will be the Goalkeeper.

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic had a great performance versus Brentford and will hope to be in the starting eleven.

However, Fred who recently came back from injury and Scott McTominay, seem to be the pair of midfielders Rangnick will pick for the clash against Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes will be on the midfield as well. Anthony Elanga on the right-wing. Cristiano Ronaldo as center forward, and since Marcus Rashford will no be available for the game. We could see Juan Mata starting for the second time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Brighton
Match Day

Manchester United Possible Starting Eleven To Face Brighton & Hove Albion Tomorrow Saturday

By Saul Escudero26 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford
News

Report: Erik ten Hag Makes Key Cristiano Ronaldo Decision at Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey36 minutes ago
0_Brighton-Hove-Albion-v-Manchester-United-Premier-League-AMEX-Stadium
News

Report: Manchester United Update On Ruled Out Players Following Tomorrow's Clash Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero54 minutes ago
Brighton
Match Day

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Hannibal
News

'Reckless' Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Mejbri Punished by Ralf Rangnick For Liverpool Cameo

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Hugo Ekitike (Reims) FOOTBALL : Reims vs Brest - Ligue 1 Uberteat - 20/02/2022 AurelienMorissard/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
News

Report: Manchester United Enquire about Teenage Sensation as Ten Hag Makes Demand

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
Moussa Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Keen On Olympique Lyon Forward As They See It As Edinson Cavani Replacement

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Exit Old Trafford Amid Interest From Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago