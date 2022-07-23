Manchester United Predicted Lineup For Pre-season Match Against Aston Villa
Manchester United take on fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on Saturday in their third pre-season match of the Australian leg of their tour, and we will be predicting the starting lineup for the Premier League giants.
United are on a good run in their pre-season tour so far, winning all their matches. After a 4-0 thumping of arch-rivals Liverpool in their opening pre-season encounter of this summer in the Thai capital city of Bangkok, the Red Devils defeated local A-League side Melbourne Victory 4-1 and English side Crystal Palace 3-1 in Melbourne, Australia.
United have looked a completely new side under new boss Erik ten Hag, much improved in overall aspects of the game and looks completely transformed from the disastrous version it was last season.
The Red Devils now lock horns with Steven Gerrard's side in the West Australian city of Perth on Saturday. Here's our predicted starting lineup for the game:
Goalkeeper - David De Gea
Defenders - Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot
Midfielders - Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards - Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial
Here's how the Red Devils can lineup for the weekend's game against the Midlands club:
De Gea
Dalot Lindelof Maguire Malacia
Fred McTominay
Fernandes
Sancho Martial Rashford
Ten Hag's men are expected to win again on Saturday to make it four on the trot at the expense of the side managed by the former Liverpool captain.
