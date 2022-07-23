Skip to main content

Manchester United Predicted Lineup For Pre-season Match Against Aston Villa

Manchester United take on fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on Saturday in their third pre-season match of the Australian leg of their tour, and we will be predicting the starting lineup for the Premier League giants.

United are on a good run in their pre-season tour so far, winning all their matches. After a 4-0 thumping of arch-rivals Liverpool in their opening pre-season encounter of this summer in the Thai capital city of Bangkok, the Red Devils defeated local A-League side Melbourne Victory 4-1 and English side Crystal Palace 3-1 in Melbourne, Australia.

United have looked a completely new side under new boss Erik ten Hag, much improved in overall aspects of the game and looks completely transformed from the disastrous version it was last season.

The Red Devils now lock horns with Steven Gerrard's side in the West Australian city of Perth on Saturday. Here's our predicted starting lineup for the game:

Goalkeeper - David De Gea

Defenders - Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders - Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards - Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Here's how the Red Devils can lineup for the weekend's game against the Midlands club:

                                                                   De Gea

Dalot                              Lindelof                                    Maguire                               Malacia

                                               Fred                                McTominay

                                                                 Fernandes

Sancho                                                       Martial                                                    Rashford

Ten Hag's men are expected to win again on Saturday to make it four on the trot at the expense of the side managed by the former Liverpool captain.

