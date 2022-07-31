Manchester United Predicted Lineup for Rayo Vallecano Friendly

Here's our predicted lineup for Manchester United's pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday

Manchester United face off Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford in their last pre-season match of the summer under new boss Erik ten Hag.

This will be also the first game for United's Dutch manager at Old Trafford, after having been appointed the permanent manager of the club at the onset of the summer.

United will also have superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back in the squad for the first time this pre-season, confirmed ten Hag. The 37-year-old didn't report to training as scheduled in the first week of July stating family reasons, in the midst of uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Saturday about his availability for Vallecano friendly, ten Hag said, "Tomorrow he [Ronaldo] will be in the squad. We'll see how long he can play."

United suffered their first loss in pre-season under their new boss on Saturday when they lost to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Saturday courtesy of a late Joao Felix strike.

The English side enjoyed a good start to life under the former Ajax manager, winning their pre-season fixtures against Liverpool (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1), Crystal Palace (3-11), and drawing to Aston Villa (2-2).

United would be wanting to get back to winning ways a week before the Premier League season kicks off for the Mancunian side on Sunday, 7th August, at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, and here's our predicted lineup for Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano:

Goalkeeper

Tom Heaton

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw

Midfielders

Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, James Garner

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Amad, Jadon Sancho

