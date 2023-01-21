Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Arsenal, Premier League

The highly anticipated match between Arsenal and Manchester United is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are currently sitting in the top three of the Premier League table and will be looking to secure a crucial three points.

Arsenal has been in strong form recently, but United will be a tough test for them. The Red Devils will look to continue their recent unbeaten streak and solidify their spot in the top four.

The Gunners have recently added to their squad with the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton. United will be hoping that Wout Weghorst can make a big impact in the game in the absence of Anthony Martial.

Erik Ten Hag and his side got the better of Arsenal in the last meeting between the sides. United won 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier on in the season and were the first team to beat Arsenal.

United will look at the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to make their impact on the game. United will be without Casmeiro, Martial and Diogo Dalot for the game.

With that in mind, below you can find our predicted United lineup to face Arsenal on Sunday.

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia

Martinez

Fernandes, Fred

Garnacho, Weghorst, Rashford

