Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Manchester City

Manchester United will be looking to continue their fantastic turnaround in from against city rivals, Manchester City.

United have picked up vital wins in the past weeks as they look to overturn a poor start to the season. Since losing to Brighton and Brentford, United are yet to drop a point in the league.

However a trip to the Etihad is far from a remotely easy task. Pep Guardiola’s men are the most dangerous side in the division.

Regardless, Erik Ten Hag will want to build on momentum. The Dutchman has returned a sense of passion and fight to the United squad in recent weeks.

United have been handed a boost ahead of the game. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have returned to training.

It’s yet to be known whether either will be fit for the game. Whereas Harry Maguire has already been ruled out of the fixture.

Maguire suffered an injury on international duty for England. One man that United fans are delighted to see fit is Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman returned from international duty with no injuries. Varane will most likely be set to stick beside his usual defensive partner for the game.

Here is my predicted lineup for United’s trip to City on Sunday.

De Gea

Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Malacia

Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes

Sancho, Ronaldo, Antony

I’m not expecting Ten Hag to rush back some of the newly recovered players. Ronaldo has been sounded out to receive the nod to start.

