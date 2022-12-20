Skip to main content
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Burnley, Carabao Cup

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Find the predicted Manchester United lineup to face Burnley here.

Manchester United return to domestic action on Wednesday night as they face Championship side Burnley at Old Trafford. United face the current second tier leaders in the Carabao Cup.

United finished their pre world cup campaign with a win against Fulham in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho, who is set to start tomorrow scored the winning goal.

Erik Ten Hag will have a number of players who went to the world cup available for selection against Burnley. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Antony and Harry Maguire could all be set to start.

Erik Ten Hag

United will be without Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot as neither player featured in training on Tuesday. Sancho is currently away from the first team squad whilst Dalot is battling an injury.

Ten Hag will most likely be set to choose a mix of players in the squad for the tie. Some youngsters who featured in the mid season friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis may feature against Vincent Kompany’s side.

Below you can find my predicted lineup for United’s game against Burnley on Wednesday night.

David De Gea

Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Magurie, Tyrell Malacia

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes

Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Antony

