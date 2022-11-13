Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage in their final game before the Premier League comes to a halt for the World Cup. The competition gets underway in just around a weeks time.

The Red Devils will need to bounce back from last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat away at Aston Villa. Results haven’t gone their way over the weekend and so 3 points is a must.

United will want to stay firmly in the top four race ahead of the return to action on Boxing Day. With the January transfer window then on the horizon, United have to try to steady the ship ahead of a possibly busy window.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Early team news suggests that Jadon Sancho, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo all miss today's game. It’s not ideal for United to be so thin in attack but they can perform without these players.

It’ll be a tough test against a Fulham side who have proved that they aren’t just here to make up the numbers this season. However, the hosts will be without Aleksander Mitrovic, a key player that could have made a significant impact.

Below you can find my predicted United lineup ahead of the game against Fulham;

De Gea

Malacia, Martinez, Lindelof, Shaw

Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen

Elanga, Martial, Rashford

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon