Skip to main content
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Manchester City, Premier League

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Manchester City, Premier League

Manchester United face Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Here is the predicted lineup.

Manchester United will clash with City rivals, Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Saturday lunch time. It’ll be a huge competition given the form of both of the rival sides. 

United come into the game in incredible form, the Red Devils have been on fire since the return from the World Cup break. City come into the game off the back of a loss to Southampton. 

City crash out of the Carabao Cup, a competition that they are used to winning. United will be now looking to win a trophy in that competition come the end of the season. 

Carabao Cup

However, full focus now returns to the Premier League where the top of the table is heating up. City and United sit behind league leaders Arsenal. 

United have been slowly making up points and find themselves within touching distance of City and could have Arsenal in their sights. Ten Hag will want to send his strongest side out for the game against City on Saturday. 

It is set to be an incredible clash between rivals with both sides and sets of fans desperate for a win. The United side will have to perform better than the game at the Etihad if they are to get three points. 

Below you can find the predicted United team to face City on Saturday;

De Gea 

Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw

Casemiro, Fernandes, Eriksen

Antony, Martial, Garnacho

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Alejandro Garnacho
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Manchester City, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst
News

Will Wout Weghorst Play For Manchester United v Manchester City?

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst
Opinions

Wout Weghorst Will Be A Good Signing For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Carabao Cup
News

Carabao Cup Semi Final Draw 2023

By Alex Wallace
Milan Skriniar Inter Milan
Opinions

The Five Best Free Agents Manchester United Can Sign In 2023

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst Besiktas
Opinions

How The Signing Of Wout Weghorst Could Improve Manchester United's Attacking Play

By Alex Wallace
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Youngster Has Given Erik Ten Hag Something To Consider

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup

By Alex Wallace