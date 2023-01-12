Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Manchester City, Premier League

Manchester United will clash with City rivals, Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Saturday lunch time. It’ll be a huge competition given the form of both of the rival sides.

United come into the game in incredible form, the Red Devils have been on fire since the return from the World Cup break. City come into the game off the back of a loss to Southampton.

City crash out of the Carabao Cup, a competition that they are used to winning. United will be now looking to win a trophy in that competition come the end of the season.

MAGO / Pro Sports Images

However, full focus now returns to the Premier League where the top of the table is heating up. City and United sit behind league leaders Arsenal.

United have been slowly making up points and find themselves within touching distance of City and could have Arsenal in their sights. Ten Hag will want to send his strongest side out for the game against City on Saturday.

It is set to be an incredible clash between rivals with both sides and sets of fans desperate for a win. The United side will have to perform better than the game at the Etihad if they are to get three points.

Below you can find the predicted United team to face City on Saturday;

De Gea

Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw

Casemiro, Fernandes, Eriksen

Antony, Martial, Garnacho

