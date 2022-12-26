Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United returned from the World Cup break in the Carabao Cup as they beat EFL Championship leaders Burnley. United booked their place in the next round against Charlton Athletic.

The Premier League has now returned and United are back in action on Tuesday. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to continue their top four push as they had been before the break.

A win in the Carabao Cup will carry it’s momentum in a positive manner as United face a lower placed Forest side. A return to Old Trafford in the top flight as the Red Devils look to carry a front foot of good form.

Many people will be wondering how United will lineup ahead of the game, not many changes will be expected following the Burnley win. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are unlikely to be part of the squad.

Jadon Sancho is also not likely to return to the squad for the return of the Premier League. The Englishman continues to work solo to be ready to return to action.

David De Gea is likely to return to the starting 11 following the cup tie. Martin Dubravka featured against Burnley.

Below you can find the predicted United 11 ahead of the Forest clash.

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw

Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes

Garnacho, Rashford, Martial

