Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

MAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.

Manchester United could be just three game away from their first piece of silverware under Erik Ten Hag. United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday.

It'll be a tough test with the opening game away at the City Ground, a stadium that Forest have been playing well at this season. Ten Hag's side will be looking to put a strong performance in during the first leg.

However, some senior players will be unavailable for Ten Hag during the opening leg tomorrow. Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho have all been ruled out of the tie.

Anthony Martial Manchester United

Casemiro returns to the side following his suspension against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. The Brazilian's return will bolster the side for such an important cup tie.

Ten Hag is unlikely to rotate too heavily due to it be the opening leg of a semi final tie. The expectation as things stand is for Ten Hag to set out a relatively full strength side for the game.

Below you can find the predicted United lineup for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi final against Forest;

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia

Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred

Garnacho, Weghorst, Rashford

Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
