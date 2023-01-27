Skip to main content
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Reading, FA Cup

Manchester United host Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday and here you can find our predicted lineup.

Following on from their impressive victory against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Manchester United are now set to continue their push in the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils host Reading at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday evening as the Championship side will look to pull off an upset. The second tier side will be well supported with a high number of Reading fans set to make the journey.

With United's next game set to be the second leg against Forest on Wednesday, Ten Hag may look to keep a solid side in place for the game. The Dutchman could then rest senior players next week.

Erik Ten Hag

A number of youngsters/fringe players could also feature on Saturday with the likes of Facundo Pellistri performing well from the bench recently. However Ten Hag will want to ensure a victory in the game.

The smart choice is to send out the stronger side on Saturday with the eye on Wednesday night as the chance to rest some important players. Below you can find our predicted lineup for the FA Cup tie v Reading.

United's predicted lineup to face Reading

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Shaw

Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred

Garnacho, Weghorst, Rashford

