Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Real Betis, Friendly

Manchester United returned to action just some days ago as they took on Cadiz. United lost the game 4-2 but managed to take a lot from the test with two teams featuring.

United opened the game with a team mixed with first team players, fringe players as well as players who may be headed for the exit. United lost the first half 2-1 before playing a young side in the second half, holding the same result.

There were some standout performers from a number of young players. The likes of Kobe Mainoo impressed as well as Alejandro Garnacho who once again looked sharp.

IMAGO / PA Images

Today sees United face an even tougher test with Real Betis being the opposition. Betis are a decent side in Spain and last season won the Copa Del Rey.

It would make sense if Erik Ten Hag was to follow a similar game today as he did against Cadiz, with two sides for each half. In that case, it would be surprising to see much of a mix between the sides.

Below you can find the predicted lineup for the start of the game.

De Gea

Williams, Lindelof, Mengi, Wan Bissaka

McTominay, Iqbal

Emeran, Mainoo, Garnacho

Martial

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon