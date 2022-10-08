Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Everton

Skip to main content
Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Sunday to face Everton. Here is my predicted lineup for the fixture.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from a hard derby loss against Manchester City. Erik Ten Hag’s men lost 6-3 last Sunday.

United will have to overcome the loss last week as they look to return to good form. A victory in the Europa League on Thursday will have helped.

However United will have to make some changes to their side. Underperformers last week deserve to be replaced.

Cristiano Ronaldo started against Omonia midweek, however I would doubt he keeps his place in the lineup.

Ten Hag will have to balance his side and send out his best eleven. However, that best eleven may not be the same as in the eyes of the fans.

Regardless, the lineup is always up for debate. United have some good depth in the squad at the moment.

One position that United currently have a worry in is central defence. Harry Maguire remains sidelined however Raphael Varane could be fit for Sunday.

It’ll be another waiting game to see who gets the nod in holding midfield. Casemiro started against Omonia on Thursday night.

Here is my predicted lineup for Sunday's clash against Everton.

De Gea

Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot

Casemiro

Eriksen, Fernandes

Antony, Martial, Rashford

