Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle United Premier League

Manchester United return to Old Trafford in the Premier League as they face Newcastle United on Sunday, here is my predicted lineup.

Manchester United have not played at Old Trafford since beating Arsenal 3-1 on the 4th September. This weekend they return to the Theatre of Dreams in the top flight to face Newcastle United.

United have however played in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League since. Erik Ten Hag has continued to chop and change his side over the past few weeks in an attempt to find his best side.

Ahead of Sunday’s game however, United will be without some players whilst others remain as a doubt. Scott McTominay is suspended for Sunday’s game following his 5th yellow card of the season against Everton.

Scott Mctominay

Raphael Varane returned to action on Thursday following his injury. However it remains unclear whether Varane will start as he only played minimal minutes against Omonia.

Anthony Martial could also be in contention to play some part in the game. However United captain Harry Maguire remains sidelined with injury.

It remains to be seen what Ten Hag seems to consider his best side. A number of rotations across the board leave the best 11 up for discussion.

However, ahead of tomorrow's game I have picked my favoured, predicted starting 11. You can find it below;

De Gea

Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot

Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro

Rashford, Ronaldo, Antony

