Manchester United Predicted Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester United face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the 2nd leg of the round-of-16 tie in the Champions League, and here's our predicted starting eleven for the Red Devils.

Goalkeeper - David De Gea

The Spaniard has been an undisputed starter this season so far, and he is highly likely to keep the goal against his former club Atletico tonight.

Defenders - Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot

Luke Shaw has been confirmed by interim manager Ralf Rangnick to be still a doubt, so Alex Telles looks poised to start as the left-back, barring any last-minute changes.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who started against Tottenham last Saturday, will most likely keep their places in the starting eleven.

Diogo Dalot, who has been having his arguably best season so far at Old Trafford, is likely to start due to his influence on the overall style of play.

Midfielders - Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

Scott McTominay being back from injury means Fred, who's been in a very good form for the last few weeks, and the Scotsman is going to start against Atletico.

And Bruno Fernandes, who laid the assist last time out for Anthony Elanga's equaliser in Madrid, should be a part of the starting XI tonight.

Forwards - Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Anthony Elanga will most probably come into the starting XI in place of an out-of-form Marcus Rashford. Elanga scored United's equaliser in the first leg coming on as a substitute.

Jadon Sancho has finally come to life at the Old Trafford club and has been in incredible form, should be starting too.

And last but not the least - Cristiano Ronaldo must start. He scored a hat-trick on the weekend and against Diego Simeone's Atletico, his record is that of the very best.

Full predicted starting XI: De Gea; Telles, Maguire, Varane, Dalot; Fred, McTominay, Fernandes; Sancho, Elanga, Ronaldo

