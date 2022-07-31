Manchester United Starting Lineup For Pre-season Match Against Rayo Vallecano Revealed

Find out Manchester United's starting lineup against Rayo Vallecano in their last pre-season match of the summer below

Manchester United take on La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday in their last pre-season match of the summer.

United have so far enjoyed a good pre-season under new boss Erik ten Hag, enjoying an unbeaten streak in their tour of Thailand and Australia.

After opening their pre-season tour with a 4-0 thumping of arch rivals Liverpool in Thailand, the Old Trafford side went on to beat Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory 4-1 and fellow top flight rivals Crystal Palace 3-1 before ending their tour in a 2-2 draw with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

United suffered defeat last time around against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway, succumbing to a late strike from Portuguese forward Joao Felix.

Ten Hag confirmed on Saturday that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Vallecano on Sunday, "Tomorrow he [Ronaldo] will be in the squad. We'll see how long he can play."

And now, the starting lineup for both the sides in today's encounter has been announced by the respective clubs.

Manchester United Starting XI

Tom Heaton, Ethan Laird, Raphael Varane (c), Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles, James Garner, Donny van de Beek, Tahith Chong, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes - Bishop, Kovar, Bailly, Fish, Wellens, Hannibal, Hanson, Savage, Z. Iqbal, Amad, McNeill, Shoretire

