Manchester United Suffer Disappointing 1-0 Defeat To Everton at Goodison Park

New week, same old Manchester United. Diabolical again. Losing to one of the worst Everton teams in recent times. It gets worse with passing time.

A deflected goal from 21-year-old Anthony Gordon was all that it took for the Toffees to get maximum points from the tie at Goodison Park.

United players didn't help their cause either. Lack of eagerness, hunger, commitment, and confidence reigns in this team.

Throughout the whole duration of the match, United were disjointed, disoriented. No proper build-up or trying to create chances. And whatever chances they created, all got lost in the final third.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Old Trafford side had chances to take the lead via Rashford in the 9th and 12th minutes.

On the first occasion, Marcus Rashford charged down on a loose ball to lodge a powerful shot which was saved away by Everton's Jordan Pickford.

In the 12th minute, Bruno Fernandes aimed a cross aiming at Rashford which he headed towards goal only for the England goalkeeper to stop it from going in.

Despite not being in the game at that moment, the hosts took the lead when a half-hearted clearance from Matic fell to the feet of Gordon whose shot from distance took a deflection from Maguire before going in.

Fred was taken off in the 34th minute due to an injury, which was later confirmed by interim manager Ralf Rangnick to be 'a muscular problem on hip flexor'. Paul Pogba came on in his place.

In the second half, as the play progressed, United's performance regressed too.

Apart from one or two half-chances here and there, the visitors never really found a way back into the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's last-ditch effort in injury time was saved barely by Pickford somehow —probably the epitome of United's miserable season, where nothing has gone the right way for once.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |