Manchester United v Arsenal | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Manchester United will be looking to achieve their fourth win in a row at Old Trafford in the most complex game they will face this Premier League season so far against rivals Arsenal.

The Red Devils have won their last three games recording two away victories the first one at the St Mary's Stadium to Southampton 0-1 and the latest one with the same result at the King Power Stadium to Leicester.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have an even record as the last Premier League season they won their home games to eachother respectively.

However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the squad from North London.

IMAGO / PA Images

United are expected to line up with a similar side that they played with against Leicester City as the Dutch manager does not like to change working lineups with only one surprising exception.

Casemiro will still wait for his opportunity to be into the starting eleven as Scott McTominay continues to keep up the good performances, however he will at some point of the match enter the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not set to start the game against the Gunners this evening but is said to be involved.

Erik Ten Hag made a bold decision by surprising us all with the start of the newly signed Right-winger Antony that was recently transfered from Ajax and has taken Anthony Elanga's position.

IMAGO / ANP

Below you can find the lineups for both teams in today's clash.

Manchester United remain unchanged with the exception of Antony in the starting eleven, following their win against Leicester City on Thursday.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia

McTominay, Eriksen

Fernandes

Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Arsenal Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon