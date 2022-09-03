Manchester United v Arsenal | Players to Watch

Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both sets of teams have a number of standout players in their team with many new faces joining each side this summer.

So far this season United have won three out of their five opening games whereas Arsenal have had the perfect five wins from five to start.

Arsenal have had the much stronger start to the season with some of the better individual performers.

IMAGO / PA Images

However there are players to watch on both sides and the encounter will be one for everyone to watch.

United have added a number of new players this summer, one who could make his first full debut and another who could come off the bench.

However, here are our players to watch from both sides.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Sancho is the first from United that could be one to watch on Sunday.

Two goals in his last three games, Sancho is growing into his form in a United shirt.

Part of a trio in attack, Sancho is becoming a main focal point for United going forward.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine is one of United’s new additions this summer.

Martinez arrived from Ajax and has already become one of Ten Hag’s focal points in defence.

Part of a new look United defence, Martinez has kept back to back clean sheets and was awarded United’s player of the month award for August.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has adapted to a new role in the last three games.

Returning to play as the central attacker for United has allowed Rashford to contribute to the teams play in better ways.

With a goal and an assist in his last three games, Rashford will be one to keep an eye on in this game.

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has been a standout performer for Arsenal since joining this summer from Manchester City.

Joining Arsenal has given him the chance to shine as a player, which he has already this season.

With three goals and three assists in five games, Jesus will be Arsenal’s focal point in attack against United on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli has set his starting place in Arsenal’s starting eleven with some impressive performances.

The Brazilian winger has found the net three times for Arsenal already this season.

Martinelli alongside Jesus will present United with some tough defensive challenges on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

William Saliba

Saliba is part of Arsenal’s new defensive line.

Having finally been given a chance in Arsenal’s first team, the central defender has two clean sheets to his name.

Saliba has also popped up offensively with one goal and an assist so far this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon