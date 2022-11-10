Skip to main content
Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup Confirmed Lineups

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup Confirmed Lineups

Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Manchester United host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United return to Old Trafford tonight as they host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. United are just a few days removed from a loss against Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be looking to get their ‘revenge’ on Unai Emery in the cup competition this evening. Erik Ten Hag is prepared to play his ‘best team’ tonight however there are already some changes that we know about.

Ten Hag has made some interesting changes to his United side including a first appearance for a goalkeeper. Martin Dubravka starts for United tonight against Villa, it’ll be his first appearance since joining from Newcastle United.

Manchester United

Anthony Martial is also confirmed to start tonight, his first since returning from injury. Bruno Fernandes also returns to the starting 11 following his suspension at the weekend.

Donny Van De Beek also retains his spot in the lineup following his start against Villa in the league. Fred is also another player who is potentially set to start in tonights game.

A number of top Premier League clubs bowed out of the competition last night. If United are to win then the possibility of winning the Carabao Cup could be on the table.

You can find tonights starting eleven’s for both sides below. 

Manchester United Team

Dubravka

Malacia, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot

McTominay, Van De Beek, Fred

Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Aston Villa Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Old Trafford Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Carabao Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Aston Villa Carabao Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Gareth Southgate Hints Harry Maguire Will Start For England At World Cup

By Rhys James
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
News

Fred To Be Offered New Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Could Be 'Worst Buy Ever'

By Rhys James
rashford
News

England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Closing In On Manchester United Exit

By Alex Wallace