Manchester United v Aston Villa | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United face Aston Villa in their final pre season friendly in Australia as the Red Devils look to make it four wins on the bounce and you can find the confirmed lineups here.

United face a familiar opposition in Villa whilst in Australia having already faced two other Premier League clubs so far, those being Liverpool and Crystal Palace, beating them 4-0 and 3-1 respectively. 

The Red Devils have been implementing their new style under new boss Erik Ten Hag and are looking towards making another good impression under the manager. 

United could be without Raphael Varane following a knock picked up by the Frenchman ahead of the game during the week. 

laird

United are familiar with Villa as they play them on an annual basis in the Premier League with the Red Devils struggling for results against Steven Gerrards side in the last campaign.

Despite it only being a pre season game, United will be looking to get one over Villa who are set to line up in a similar way on the day to how they will lineup on their opening day. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea; 

Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; 

van de Beek, Fred; 

Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; 

Martial

Aston Villa Team

David Dea Gea
Manchester United v Aston Villa | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

