Manchester United v Atletico Madrid | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL |

Manchester United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their decisive round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie. We can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

United travelled to Spain to face Atletico in the first leg of the tie.

A goal from Anthony Elanga and Joao Felix means that the tie is all to play for with an aggregate score of 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key figure in the game.

Ronaldo is familiar with Atletico and has a great track record against the club in the past.

Ronaldo will come into the game having just scored a magnificent hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur.

Atletico have a number of top established players who can cause United many problems across the pitch.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles

Fred, McTominay, Fernandes

Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga

Atletico Madrid Team

united flag
