Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United host Atletico Madrid in their Champions League, Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match here.

The tie is locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid three weeks ago so there is everything to play for as the Red Devils try and earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United Flag Badge

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

